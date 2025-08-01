Disneyland pauses sales of Magic Key passes indefinitely

The Brief The sale of Disneyland Magic Key passes has been paused again. Current passholders are not affected. It's unclear when sales will resume.



Disneyland has paused all sales of its Magic Key passes indefinitely.

Current Keyholders are still able to renew their passes, but those wanting to buy new ones will have to wait. You can sign up to get notified online when passes go back on sale.

The pause applies to all four Magic Key pass tiers Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland offers $70 tickets to celebrate 70th anniversary

The last time passes were available for new purchase was earlier this year in January.

What we don't know:

The reason behind the decision to pause new sales remains unclear.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland celebrates 70 years as 'Happiest Place on Earth'

There is no date or timeline when new Magic Key sales will become available again.

The backstory:

Magic Key passes are a popular option for frequent Disneyland visitors.

The Inspire and Believe passes, which offered perks like discounts, exclusive access, and priority reservations, had been especially coveted.

What's next:

Those who are planning to purchase new Magic Key passes or upgrade to a higher-tier pass can sign up for notifications online to be alerted when sales resume.