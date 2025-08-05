Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon 2025 course revealed
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Runners are getting ready to lace up their sneakers at the second annual Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon coming up!
Race weekend slated for Sept. 4-7 includes a 5K, 10K, kids races, and the Half Marathon, including the "Pain and Panic Challenge" (10K and half marathon).
This year, the 13.1-mile course through Disneyland Resort is centered around devious Disney villains like Ursula the sea witch and Curella De Vil.
Run Disney shared a video on social media mapping the course. Take a look below:
Schedule of events
Timeline:
- Thursday, Sept. 4: runDisney Yoga
- Friday, Sept. 5: Disneyland Halloween 5K
- Saturday, Sept. 6: Disneyland Halloween 10K, runDisney Kids Races, and Chills & Thrills Challenge
- Sunday, Sept. 7: Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon and Chills & Thrills Challenge
Can I still register?
Unfortunately, all events are sold out.
Where do I pick up my bib?
Participants must attend the runDisney Health & Fitness expo at least one day prior to their first even to pick up their race bib:
- Thursday, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 5 from noon to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Don't forget to bring a valid photo ID to pick up your race bib. You are not allowed to pick up another adult participant's race bib.
Where can spectators watch?
What we know:
Those wanting to cheer on the runners can do so between 4:30 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. at the viewing area located near the finish line at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure Park and the Disneyland Esplanade. To get there, enter through the gate near "World of Disney" in the Downtown Disney District.
Here are the spectator viewing areas for each race:
- 10K: Along Harbor blvd. and Katella Ave., Family Reunion Area, and Disneyland Esplanade
- Half Marathon: Along Harbor Blvd. and Katella Ave., Family Reunion Area
Join your favorite Disney characters to cheer the runners on, and take part in activities and entertainment along the racecourse.
