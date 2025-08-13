Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash 2025 dates and tickets

The Brief Oogie Boogie Bash, an after-hours Halloween party, is happening on select nights from August 17 to October 31 at Disney California Adventure Park. The event requires a separate ticket, which also includes early park admission starting at 3 p.m. The party features unique entertainment like a parade, treat trails, character meet-and-greets, and shorter wait times for popular rides.



Get ready for some Halloween mischief and mayhem as the annual Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party - is just around the corner.

Oogie Boogie Bash dates

What we know:

On select nights from Aug. 17 through Oct. 31, Oogie Boogie Bash will bring Halloween festivities to Disney California Adventure Park.

The party runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and tickets to the event also include admission to the park as early as 3 p.m.

General admission tickets start at $139 per guest.

Here's a complete list of dates: 8/17, 8/19, 8/21, 8/24, 8/26, 8/28, 8/31, 9/2, 9/9, 9/11, 9/14, 9/16, 9/18, 9/21, 9/23, 9/25, 9/28, 9/30, 10/2, 10/5, 10/7, 10/9, 10/12, 10/14, 10/16, 10/19, 10/21, 10/23, 10/26, 10/28, 10/31. Tickets may be sold out for some dates already.

What's included with a ticket?

What we know:

The after-hours, separately-ticketed event features a parade, character encounters, treat trails where guests will encounter Disney villains, special party offerings, and shorter wait times for select rides like Guardians of the Galaxy, Monsters After Dark, and Toy Story Midway Mania.

Guests will also enjoy unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the party. All you have to do is scan the QR code on your event wristband via the Disneyland app to access your photo gallery.

A commemorative event guide is also included for guests to reference during the party and to keep as a collectible keepsake.

For an additional fee, guests can purchase tickets to the Oogie Boogie Bash Dessert Party, which includes reserved seating for the parade.

What are some of the special events happening?

What we know:

Kiddos can collect sweet treats at 12 treat trails - but beware, there will be villains and other legendary misfits along the way.

You can also meet Disney characters dressed in Halloween outfits, and keep an eye out for special characters making a rare appearance at special greeting locations around the park.

At Villains Grove, guests will get a chance to walk through scenescapes inspired by iconic Disney villains. There will be mystical lights, sights and sounds immersing guests in the auras of Dr. Facilier, Frollo, and Scar.

The "Frightfully Fun Parade" will be performed at 7:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. on party nights. The parade features the Headless Horseman of Sleepy Hollow, Jack Skellington, and characters from The Haunted Mansion.

What should I wear?

What you can do:

Costumes are a huge part of the Oogie Boogie Bash, and guests are encouraged to get creative with their attire for the event. See costume guidelines here.

Guests attending the event are advised to pack a sweater for the evening and wear comfortable shoes.

Will there be special food and beverages for purchase? What about merch?

What we know:

Specialty food and beverages - such as a Pumpkin Pie Churro and Ube Hot Chocolate - will also be available for purchase. Don't forget to download the Disneyland app to place mobile orders for food and beverages.

Additionally, there will be Halloween-themed apparel from the Mickey Mouse family Halloween collection and the Haunted Mansion Collection available for purchase.