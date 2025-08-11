Popular Disneyland ride closing on Sept. 2
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A popular Disneyland ride is closing for refurbishment.
What we know:
Big Thunder Mountain will be closing Sept. 2, according to Disneyland's website.
The ride's last day of operation will be Sept. 1 (Labor Day) from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Additionally, the Haunted Mansion is closed until Aug. 22 as it gets its annual spooky makeover for the Haunted Mansion Holiday, which extends through the new year.
What we don't know:
Disney has not revealed when the ride will reopen.
Details on the refurbishment were not released.
The Source: Information for this story is from Disneyland's website.