Popular Disneyland ride closing on Sept. 2

A popular Disneyland ride is closing for refurbishment.

What we know:

Big Thunder Mountain will be closing Sept. 2, according to Disneyland's website.

The ride's last day of operation will be Sept. 1 (Labor Day) from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Additionally, the Haunted Mansion is closed until Aug. 22 as it gets its annual spooky makeover for the Haunted Mansion Holiday, which extends through the new year.

What we don't know:

Disney has not revealed when the ride will reopen.

Details on the refurbishment were not released.