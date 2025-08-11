Popular Disneyland ride closing on Sept. 2

Expand / Collapse search

SUGGESTED VIDEO: Disneyland shares first look at 2025 holiday events

The Brief

    • Disneyland's Big Thunder Mountain will be closing for refurbishment starting September 2.
    • The ride's last day of operation will be September 1.
    • The reopening date for Big Thunder Mountain is currently unknown.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A popular Disneyland ride is closing for refurbishment. 

What we know:

Big Thunder Mountain will be closing Sept. 2, according to Disneyland's website.

The ride's last day of operation will be Sept. 1 (Labor Day) from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Additionally, the Haunted Mansion is closed until Aug. 22 as it gets its annual spooky makeover for the Haunted Mansion Holiday, which extends through the new year.

What we don't know:

Disney has not revealed when the ride will reopen. 

Details on the refurbishment were not released.

The Source: Information for this story is from Disneyland's website.

