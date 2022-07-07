Disneyland Instagram taken over by 'super hacker'

A self-proclaimed "super hacker" took over Disneyland’s Instagram account Thursday morning and filled it with racially insensitive posts.

The hacker referred to himself as "David Do," and said he was here to "bring revenge upon Disneyland," while referring to Disneyland employees using a derogatory term.

The perpetrator was able to add four posts and one Instagram story during the takeover.

In addition to using offensive language, he claimed to have invented COVID-19 and blamed it on Wuhan, China. He also added he is working on COVID-20.

The posts were deleted less than an hour later after receiving thousands of comments of shock and outrage. The Disneyland Instagram account has 8.4 million followers.

FOX 11 reached out to Disney for comment and has not heard back.

