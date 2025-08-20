Disneyland Resort ending major perk for hotel guests

The Brief The Disneyland Resort is changing a long-standing perk for hotel guests beginning next year. Starting in January 2026, Disneyland hotel guests will no longer have early access to the theme parks. Hotel guests will instead receive a Lightning Lane pass.



The Disneyland Resort is ending a major perk for its hotel guests. Starting Jan. 5, 2026, hotel guests will no longer have early access to the theme parks.

What we know:

Currently, guests staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels receive 30 minutes of early entry to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure Park on select days. The benefit allows hotel visitors to enjoy certain attractions, dining and shopping locations before the parks officially open.

That program will be available through Jan. 4, 2025. Starting the next day, guests who check in and stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel will instead receive one Lightning Lane entry to a Lightning Lane Multi Pass attraction during their visit, park officials announced.

Theme park admission and reservations are still required for entry.

Disney noted that Lightning Lane availability is limited and subject to restrictions.

