Disneyland Resort ending major perk for hotel guests
ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Disneyland Resort is ending a major perk for its hotel guests. Starting Jan. 5, 2026, hotel guests will no longer have early access to the theme parks.
What we know:
Currently, guests staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels receive 30 minutes of early entry to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure Park on select days. The benefit allows hotel visitors to enjoy certain attractions, dining and shopping locations before the parks officially open.
That program will be available through Jan. 4, 2025. Starting the next day, guests who check in and stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel will instead receive one Lightning Lane entry to a Lightning Lane Multi Pass attraction during their visit, park officials announced.
Theme park admission and reservations are still required for entry.
SUGGESTED:
- Disneyland resumes some Magic Key pass sales: What to know
- Fan-favorite Disney California Adventure ride closing Aug. 18
- Popular Disneyland ride closing on Sept. 2
- Disney influences thousands of baby names every year: See the list
- Disneyland Oogie Boogie Bash 2025 dates and tickets
Disney noted that Lightning Lane availability is limited and subject to restrictions.
To see a list of attractions open during early entry, click here.
The Source: Information for this story came from a statement issued by the Disneyland Resort.