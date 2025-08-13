Fan-favorite Disney California Adventure ride closing Aug. 18

The Brief Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure will close for refurbishment starting August 18. The refurbishment will focus on track resurfacing, lighting, and other infrastructure enhancements. A reopening date for the popular attraction has not yet been announced.



One of Disney California Adventure Park's most popular attractions is set to close in just a few days.

What we know:

Beginning Aug. 18, Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land will close for refurbishment.

The refurbishment will include track resurfacing, lighting upgrades, and infrastructure enhancements.

The ride's last day of operation will be Aug. 17.

What we don't know:

Disney officials did not give a reopening date for the attraction.

According to the Disneyland calendar, the ride remains closed through mid-September, which is the furthest ahead the calendar lists at this time.

Big picture view:

Big Thunder Mountain will also close for refurbishment beginning Sept. 2, according to the calendar. The ride's last day of operation will be Sept. 1 (Labor Day).

Additionally, the Haunted Mansion is closed until Aug. 22 as it undergoes an annual spooky makeover for the Haunted Mansion Holiday, which extends through the new year.