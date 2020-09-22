Disneyland calls on Newsom to allow California theme parks to reopen: 'It is time'

article

Disneyland executives are demanding Governor Gavin Newsom allow California theme parks to reopen, warning of devastating impacts if it doesn't happen soon after more than six months of coronavirus closures.

On Tuesday, Disney Parks and Resorts held a private press conference from inside the Anaheim theme park to discuss operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing the fact that Walt Disney World in Orlando successfully reopened its doors to parkgoers back in July, Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro said, "We are ready, and more importantly… it is time."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Downtown Disney has already reopened and park officials say that model and that of Disney parks around the globe which have reopened, shows they can do the same thing in Southern California.

D'Amaro also warned that extending the park's closure would continue to have a devastating impact on the local economy. Disneyland supplies nearly 80,000 regional jobs, according to D’Amaro.

All California theme parks, including Disneyland, Disney California Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Legoland California closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Newsom hinted that an announcement on California theme park reopening guidelines was coming "very, very shortly."

RELATED: Disneyland delays reopening of theme parks

"We will be making announcements soon as it relates to theme parks and amusement parks," Newsom said during a news conference on Sept. 16. "Making announcements soon as it relates to some areas, industries as well as sectors and putting out additional guidelines in those spaces very very shortly."

However, the announcement has yet to be made.

FOX 11 has reached out to the office of Governor Newsom for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

RELATED: Stay up to date on all coronavirus-related information