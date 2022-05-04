Disneyland, Alaska Airlines unveil Star-Wars themed airplane

May the Fourth be with you!

To celebrate the holiday, Disneyland Resort and Alaska Airlines on Wednesday revealed a one-of-its-kind Star Wars-themed plane even Chewbacca would be proud of.

"Star Wars Transport to the Disneyland Resort" exterior was created with 228 gallons of paint applied during 540 work hours over 27 days, according to Alaska Airlines.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photos by Ingrid Barrentine (Alaska Airlines).)

The plane made its inaugural flight today and ultimate arrival at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

The plane is painted space black with the iconic Millennium Falcon emblazoned on the tail chased by TIE fighters. You can also see porgs from both winglets, with another porg greeting guests at the boarding door.

If you're looking to catch a flight, the plane is flying routes across Alaska's network.



This is Alaska's seventh painted plane for the Disneyland Resort.