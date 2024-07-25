Disney's new Lightning Lane system: What to know

Disney's changes to the Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane Entry service at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort are now in effect.

The add-on service, which allows guests to return to an attraction at a scheduled time instead of waiting in line, is now the Lightning Lane Multi Pass. An individual Lightning Lane entry is the Lightning Lane Single Pass.

The Lightning Lane Multi Pass allows guests to make ride reservations up to 21 days in advance of their visit, depending on whether they're staying on park premises or off the property, as well as the duration of their vacation.

The Single Pass will work much like it did before, where you can secure a time to ride select attractions. The only difference is you'll now be able to make your purchase and plan in advance.

The Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes at both Orlando and Anaheim theme parks are now retired.

Officials said Disneyland will use the new Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass names, but "based on the different ways we know guests visit Disneyland Resort, the way guests purchase, select and redeem Lighting Lane passes at Disneyland Resort will remain the same."

Under the previous system, Genie+ guests would have to wait until 7 a.m. the day of their visit to sign up for attractions. But effective July 24, guests can make Lightning Lane pass plans before they visit the theme park and can choose which attractions and what time they'd like to come back before they buy. Guests can also secure Lightning Lane passes for multiple days at one time.

The price of a Multi Pass or Single Pass varies depending on several factors - what day you're going, what theme park you're visiting, and which attraction you plan on visiting.

Prices of the passes can be viewed on the My Disney Experience app.

The complimentary parts of the Disney Genie service will continue to be available to guests through the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.

To learn more about the Genie+ service changes, tap or click here.