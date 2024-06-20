Disneyland's Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party 2024: How to get tickets

Disneyland's popular" Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party" returns to California Adventure on Aug. 23 - about two weeks earlier than usual!

The bash will offer 27 event dates this year, adding two extra nights of spooky fun for kids and grown-ups alike.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland's Haunted Mansion reopening soon

"The park transforms into a family-friendly, frightfully fun after-hours event filled with tricks and treats! Enjoy 5 hours of mischievous fun—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, immersive treat trails, spellbinding attractions and more," Disneyland's description of the event reads on the website.

Here's what you need to know.

What are the Oogie Boogie Bash dates?

The celebration will run from 7 p.m. to midnight on select nights through Halloween:

Aug. 25, 27, 29

Sept. 3, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29

Oct. 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

How much are tickets?

Tickets to the after-hours party range depending on the date you choose. Tickets start at $134 for August dates and range from $154-$169 in September. October, the peak of the spooky season, is the most expensive. Tickets range from $169-$189.

What does a ticket include?

The ticket covers admission to the after-hours event, entry to Disney California Adventure Park at 3 p.m. - three hours before the party begins, and unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the party.

Guests with a ticket to this event do not need to make a theme park reservation to enter Disney California Adventure Park at 3 p.m. or later.

Tickets are limited to 8 per person. Children ages 2 and under do not require tickets.

When do tickets go on sale?

The waiting room to purchase tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash will open at approximately 8:45 a.m. and sales will begin no earlier than 9 a.m. on Disneyland.com beginning on the below dates:

Inspire Magic Key holders (limited amount of tickets available for pre-sale): June 25, 2024

All Magic Key holders (limited amount of tickets available for pre-sale): June 26, 2024

General public: June 27, 2024

If you’re waiting in the online queue to purchase tickets, you can be digitally notified when it’s your time to enter the ticket store. Once in the queue, choose the "notify me" option and enter your email address. You’ll receive an email letting you know it’s your turn to enter the ticket store by following the online instructions.

There will be a limited number of attractions open during the event, and Disney Genie+ will not be available.