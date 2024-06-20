Disneyland's Haunted Mansion reopening soon

Disneyland's Haunted Mansion will soon reopen - just in time for Halloween festivities at the Anaheim theme park!

"Haunted Mansion Holiday," the popular spooky overlay featuring Jack Skellington and friends from "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas," will return in "late summer," according to the Disney Parks Blog.

The mansion was temporarily closed in January 2024 for construction to expand the attraction.

The upgraded mansion will "build on the story and lore of the Haunted Mansion and include an expanded outdoor queue to immerse guests in enhanced theming as well as a new retail shop."

The pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will continue to reside on the attraction’s grounds.

Important to note - guests hoping to take part in the haunted experience must secure their spots in a virtual queue. To get a boarding group, guests must log on to the Disneyland app at a specific time and attempt to enter the queue, to get a return "boarding time" later that day, SF Gate reports.

Other popular rides like "Star Wars" and "Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway" also reopened after an extended closure with this same virtual queue system before transitioning back to traditional queues where people wait in a physical line, according to the publication.

News of the Haunted Mansion's reopening came as officials revealed more of the fun festivities planned for the upcoming Halloween Time at Disneyland, which runs from Aug. 23 through Oct. 31.

