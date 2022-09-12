Digging continues after mudslide hits Lake Hughes area

An inch and a half of rain over one hour. That’s what it took for debris-packed mudslides in the Lake Hughes area to trap 25 vehicles with people in them.

LA County Fire officials say 60 people were rescued, at least 6 of them children. Of those, 40 needed actual hands-on assistance from fire personnel to get out of the vehicles, trees and structures.

No fatalities, but plenty of damage along Pine Canyon Road, where ranches and several animal sanctuaries were hit hard. The Shadowland Foundation’s wolves are OK, but the wall of mud came within a foot of their enclosures and the home of caretaker Collette Pondella.

Tears filled her eyes as she showed us the damage. Acres of fencing are gone, and the pond is filled with cement-like mud.

"What are we going to do?" She says.

Pondella explained COVID had hit them hard and they do not have the funds for repairs.

"But the animals are fine," she quickly adds, saying she is grateful no one was injured.

The close-knit community is still assessing damage, but it seems everyone is accounted for in an area where everyone knows one another.

Fire officials confirm the debris is from the burn scar of the Lake Fire, which burned over 31,000 acres two years ago in August. There hasn’t been enough rain for a strong vegetation growth that would normally help hold back the mud.

Residents are worried about the next rain. So are fire officials who say everyone near fire burn scars, even those from a few years back, should be alert and pay attention to weather forecasts.

The Lake Fire destroyed several structures and injured four firefighters. A cause has yet to be determined.

Those looking to help the Shadowland Foundation can click here for more information or email: info@shadowlandfoundation.org.