Diddy's $70M Los Angeles mansion for sale following Homeland Security raid

Sean "Diddy" Combs is putting his Los Angeles mansion on the market for $70 million, four months after the estate was raided by the Department of Homeland Security in connection with a federal sex trafficking case, TMZ reported.

The Bad Boy Records founder purchased the European-style estate in 2014 for $40 million. Located in LA's ritzy Holmby Hills neighborhood, the home spans 17,000 square feet and comes with 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, according to the entertainment news publication.

SUGGESTED: Sex, drugs, hidden cameras: Diddy faces explosive allegations

There's also a 3,000-square-foot guesthouse, a separate spa house that comes with a steam room, massage room and a beauty salon, as well as a gym, wine room, and an underwater swimming tunnel connecting to a grotto, the Los Angeles Times reported.

SUGGESTED: Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports

FOX 11 was first on the scene in March when the federal raid occurred at Combs' home. HSI also raised the music mogul's Miami home on Star Island.

SUGGESTED: Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

SkyFOX flew over Combs’ home as the raid unfolded and showed federal agents investigating his LA home. FOX 11’s ground crew at the scene learned the home was registered to Bad Boys Films, a division of Bad Boy Entertainment, along with one of Combs’ daughters.

Homeland Security expert Hal Kempferm told FOX 11 some evidence they were looking for included laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with recent sexual assault allegations.

SUGGESTED: Diddy releases statement through attorney following Homeland Security raids

A day after the Los Angeles and Miami homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs were raided amid an alleged sex abuse investigation, the rapper criticized the "excessive force" used on his sons and employees during those raids.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Diddy criticizes 'excessive force' on sons as Homeland Security raided rapper's LA home

Diddy was not arrested and neither were any of his family members, his lawyer

Diddy reportedly wants to cut all ties with Los Angeles. He was spotted in West Hollywood three weeks ago, but has since been spending most of his time at his Miami home.

SUGGESTED: Sean 'Diddy' Combs spotted in West Hollywood months after federal raid

A month ago, surveillance video surfaced of him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in Century City in 2016.

The video, obtained by CNN, showed Diddy throwing Ventura to the ground as he proceeded to kick and drag her by her sweatshirt, all while dressed in a towel.

Diddy has since apologized for his behavior. "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy said in a video posted on Instagram. "I was f**ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

SUGGESTED: LA DA's office says it cant prosecute 'Diddy' over 'disturbing' video of Cassie Ventura attack

FOX News contributed to this report.