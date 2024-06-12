Sean 'Diddy' Combs spotted in West Hollywood months after federal raid

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was spotted in West Hollywood on Wednesday, nearly three months after his homes in LA and Miami were raided by federal agents.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Diddy on the sidewalk talking with an unidentified man. A fan, who captured the video, can be heard saying, "Yo Diddy, what's up bro. Good man, happy Wednesday to you bro." Diddy can be seen waving and giving a prayer hand gesture.

Diddy is back in LA after keeping a low profile in Florida. A month ago, surveillance video surfaced of him assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in Century City in 2016.

The video, obtained by CNN, showed Diddy throwing Ventura to the ground as he proceeded to kick and drag her by her sweatshirt, all while dressed in a towel.

Diddy has since apologized for his behavior. "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy said in a video posted on Instagram. "I was f**ed up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable."

The hip-hop mogul is facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations. He's also at the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation following a raid that FOX 11 was the first to report at his LA and Miami homes in March.