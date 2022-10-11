Detectives investigating second dead body found in South Gate

A man was found dead Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate about a half-mile from the scene of another death investigation, and sheriff's detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation.

Authorities were called at around 1:05 p.m. to the 2700 block of Missouri Avenue on reports of a person down and found the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin, and his manner of death was not immediately released.

Deputies were also called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, where they located another man dead at the scene, but the LASD could not immediately confirm if the two deaths were related.

Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.