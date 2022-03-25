This week is the best time to see cherry blossoms at Descanso Gardens

The seasons are shifting, and the spring bloom is officially here in Southern California.

Each spring, Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge explodes in blossoms of all varieties. The two main ornamental cherry tree varieties, ‘Akebono’ and ‘Beni Hoshi’, are now in peak bloom.

Typically, blossoms reach peak bloom between the last week of March and the first week of April.

The gardens posted a montage of the beautiful blossoms on their Instagram page, saying, "the next week is the best time to enjoy Sakura (the Japanese term for cherry blossom) season in the garden."

The ‘Akebono’ cherry tree produces an abundance of pink flowers in spring, creating soft clouds of color. The flowers gradually fade to white as they open fully, adding depth and dimension to the canopy of blooms. The ‘Beni Hoshi’ is a crowd-pleaser, producing vivid pink flowers with long petals that hang below the branches. The two tend to bloom in tandem, and when they do, the Japanese Garden is seemingly aglow in pink. The blooms don't last long, adding to their ephemeral nature and beauty.

For those who love lilacs, they are blooming profusely in Descanso’s lilac garden. Known for their intoxicating scent, the lilacs are breathtaking in shades of purple and white.

