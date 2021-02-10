Deputy DA files lawsuit against LA DA George Gascón

Some would call it Hatami vs Gascón. But the ongoing battle between the recently elected LA County DA George Gascón and longtime prosecutor Jonathan Hatami has taken on a new legal step. Hatami is suing Gascón, alleging he has been defamed.

Hatami has been outspoken against the DA’s reform directives. He was the prosecutor in the case of Isauro Aguirre and Pearl Hernandez, in the torture and death of her 8-year-old son, Gabriel Hernandez. Aguirre was sentenced to death, and the mother was sentenced to life in prison.

According to Hatami’s claim, Gascón criticized him publicly, saying the Hatami had sought the death penalty because his ego had been hurt by Aguirre. The claim also includes part of an interview done by FOX 11 news in December, where a spokesperson for Gascón, Max Zsabo said that Hatami’s delusional theories raised questions about one's fitness to practice law.

Another claim is that a crime publication, interviewing Gascón about the discontent in the DA’s office, quoted him as saying "some people will be unhappy and either become internal terrorists or leave. And I know certainly how to deal with both".

Hatami says he has filed various complaints including to the Board of Supervisors, to no avail, so he is now forced to file this lawsuit. Brian Claypool, his attorney, told FOX 11 that the comments are legally actionable and that they are filing to stop the "bullying within the district attorney’s office".

