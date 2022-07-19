4 deputies struck and injured while making arrest in Yorba Linda

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after four deputies were struck and injured while making an arrest in Yorba Linda overnight, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. near Casa Loma Avenue and Imperial Highway.

Officials said a driver traveling southbound on Imperial Highway crashed into multiple patrol units, causing one sheriff's department unit to strike four deputies.

The deputies were on scene arresting a man suspected of a misdemeanor offense.

The deputies suffered minor to moderate injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials.

The suspect who was being arrested at the time of the crash also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's department.

California Highway Patrol continues to investigate.