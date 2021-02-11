Deputies searching for missing 18-year-old La Mirada woman

article

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen from La Mirada.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Paige Peijmen Thoennes was last seen on Monday, January 25 in the area of 14700 block of Garden Hill Drive.

Thoennes is listed at 5-foot-1 and has brown eyes, straight, long dark-brown hair.

Anyone with information on the missing teen is asked to call 323-890-5500.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

