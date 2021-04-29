Deputies evacuate some residents in Lake Los Angeles after report of person with gun

article

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster Station evacuated some residents in the Lake Los Angeles area on Thursday morning after a report of a person with a gun.

The area between 166th Street E. to 170th Street E. from Stagecoach Avenue to Rawhide Avenue was closed as deputies searched for the person with a gun.

The Palmdale Sheriff's Department told FOX 11 that a 911 caller reported that someone was shooting into the air. It was unclear if anyone was injured.

Residents in the immediate area were evacuated, the sheriff's department said.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and be on the lookout for emergency vehicles responding.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

