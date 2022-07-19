Delta plane grounded at LAX

article

A Delta plane out of Los Angeles International Airport was grounded for an emergency Tuesday afternoon.

A call came in of an airplane emergency shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The plane was able to land safely before pulled over on one of the LAX runways.

SkyFOX was over the scene where the plane had been stopped, and captured images of what looked like a tire, presumably from the plane, on the runway.

Fire crews were standing by nearby, but according to LAFD, there had not yet been any medical or fire problems.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.