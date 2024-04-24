Man shot, killed in shooting in Rosemead

A man was shot and killed in a shooting in Rosemead.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a shooting in the 3200 block of Gladys Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, LASD said. The shooting stemmed from a family fight, according to deputies.

A person of interest was detained from the scene. While the aforementioned individual of interest was not explicitly labeled a suspect, LASD said no one else is on the run and that the public is not in danger from the domestic incident.

Officials have not released the identity of the person shot and killed.