Large police presence after disturbance call at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

Dozens of police officers responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center after a disturbance call at the Torrance shopping center Saturday night.

Reports of the disturbance came in shortly after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Images from SkyFOX showed dozens of police cruisers in the streets surrounding the mall. Large groups were also seen exiting the mall and walking down the sidewalk.

The City of Torrance reported that multiple streets near the mall were closed while police responded to the mall:

Carson Street was closed from Madrona Avenue to Del Amo Circle East

Del Amo Circle East was closed from Carson Street to Fashion Way

Fashion Way was closed from Madrona Avenue to Amie Avenue

The disturbance call was related to a large crowd, but no other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.