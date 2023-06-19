2 dead, 1 wounded in Valley Glen shooting

Two people are dead and another injured following a shooting Monday night in Los Angeles' Valley Glen neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call reporting a shooting outside the smoke shop near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue around 10 p.m.

According to LAPD, three men were found shot at the scene - a father and son who owned the smoke shop, and another man.

Investigators believe the father got into an argument with a man in his car outside the smoke shop. That's when the son got involved in the argument, officials said. The man in the car and the son both pulled out guns and began shooting at each other, according to police.

The father was fatally shot, as well as the man in the car.

The son was taken to the hospital where a bullet may be lodged in his spine, sources tell FOX 11. At this time he remains in critical condition and is also under arrest for murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.