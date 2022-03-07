Man killed in North Hills strip club shooting

A man is dead after a dispute broke out at a strip club in the San Fernando Valley overnight, police say.

The shooting was reported outside the Synn Gentlemen’s Club, located near the intersection of Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards in North Hills just before 2:00 a.m.

Preliminary reports indicate the man went to the club to pick up his girlfriend who works there. The victim allegedly got into a dispute with the suspect in the club’s parking lot when the suspect opened fire, striking the victim multiple times before leaving the scene.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Investigators were working to determine whether the dispute between the victim and the suspect was over where the victim parked.

A description of the suspect was not available and investigators were trying to get a license plate number from the club’s cameras.

The name and a detailed description of the victim have not been released, but officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said he was a man in his 40s who drove a Black sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LAPD.

