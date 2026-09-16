LIVE: NBCLA helicopter crash in Chatsworth leaves 3 dead hours after deadly bus collision

The Brief Six people are dead following two separate tragedies in Chatsworth on Tuesday, Sept. 15. A collision between an SUV and an LA Metro bus around 5 p.m. left three people dead and at least six injured at Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue. Roughly two hours later, an NBC4 news helicopter covering the crash site went down nearby, killing two people on board and one pedestrian on the ground.



A federal investigation is set to begin in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday after double tragedy struck, including a fatal crash involving a news helicopter.

Six people lost their lives in two separate incidents in Chatsworth, while several others were hospitalized.

What we know:

Los Angeles City first responders were initially called to a crash at the intersection of Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue just after 5 a.m.

"A Metro Line 166 bus traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on De Soto Avenue," according to LA Metro officials.

Three people were declared dead at the scene, while at least six others were injured.

RELATED: 3 dead, 6 others hurt after LA Metro bus, SUV crash in Chatsworth

Roughly two hours later, as first responders were in the early stages of investigating the collision and local media outlets covered the scene, a second tragedy occurred.

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While capturing aerial footage of the crash site, an NBCLA news helicopter crashed nearly a block away on North Mason Avenue. Authorities reported one pedestrian was struck and killed on the ground, while two people aboard the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene. Those in the helicopter have been identified as aeriel reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw.

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw

Station officials said they lost contact with their air crew around 7 p.m. and confirmed on-air by 8:55 p.m. that the aircraft belonged to NBC4.

Timeline:

Below is a timeline of events on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

5:02 p.m.: LA Fire Department crews respond to a fatal collision between an SUV and an LA Metro Line 166 bus at Nordhoff Street and De Soto Avenue. Three people are pronounced dead, and six others are injured.

7 p.m.: An NBC4 news helicopter covering the bus crash site crashes on North Mason Avenue, roughly a block away. NBC4 loses communication with its crew.

7:15 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Emergency responders confirm three additional fatalities at the helicopter crash site—two crew members aboard the aircraft and one pedestrian on the ground.

8:55 p.m.: NBC4 officially confirms live on air that the helicopter involved in the crash belonged to their news station.

What they're saying:

"I’m absolutely devastated by the loss of life in Chatsworth tonight. My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we lost in the tragic bus collision and helicopter crash," said LA Mayor Karen Bass. I’m grateful to the City teams who responded so quickly. Please stay clear of the area as public safety officials remain on scene."

"I am shocked and deeply saddened by today’s tragic helicopter crash involving members of the NBC4 family. My heart goes out to everyone affected by this devastating loss, especially the families, friends, and colleagues of those who lost their lives. I extend my deepest condolences to the entire NBC4 community during this incredibly difficult time," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

What's next:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said their investigators along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will arrive in Chatsworth on Wednesday to begin looking into the cause of the helicopter crash. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Police Department continues its investigation into the initial Metro bus collision.