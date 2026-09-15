Cable installer arrested after allegedly sending customer’s explicit video to himself

The Brief A cable installer was arrested after allegedly sending an explicit video from an Orange County customer’s phone to himself. Irvine police believe there may be additional victims. Authorities are urging anyone with a similar experience to contact the Irvine Police Department.



A cable installer has been arrested after allegedly sending an explicit video from an Orange County customer's phone to himself.

Irvine police are warning about the unique crime and say there may be additional victims.

What we know:

Irvine police want people to know of this crime, where the suspect is allegedly using his job as a front to extract people's intimate and private videos and images to send to himself.

"We're urging anybody that notices him or recognizes him to come forward," said Irvine police public information officer Kyle Oldoerp.

Oldoerp is referring to 37-year-old Logan Edward Gray-McCannon of Hemet. Police say earlier this month, a woman reported having internet service installed in August at her Orange County apartment.

During the installation, officers say the technician, who was working as a contractor, asked to use the customer's cellphone to test the Wi-Fi signal.

Officers say after about 15 minutes, the victim checked on the installer but could not see what he was doing with the phone.

"It was a text message that she sent to her partner that was private in nature, and he was able to extract that image or that video and then send it to himself," said Oldoerp.

Police say she later discovered that the sexually explicit video she had sent to her partner over text message had also been sent from her phone to another device through iMessage.

"He deleted that message, but somewhere in the iCloud it stayed on her iPad, which is how she realized this has happened," he said.

Police caution the public

Authorities are asking people to think twice before handing over their personal device.

"If one of your private devices is requested, stay with the technician, watch what they're doing or offer to manipulate the phone yourself so you're not giving your phone to a stranger," said Oldoerp.

Based on interviews and evidence they've collected, Irvine police say they believe there could be more victims.

"I have not encountered this in the many years that I have been here at the police department, so it's a unique crime, but we're definitely concerned there could be other victims," said Oldoerp.

Police say Logan Edward Gray-McCannon was arrested at his home on September 11.

Authorities say he was booked on charges of commercial burglary, sharing a private sexual image of a person without consent, and unauthorized computer access.

Officials say anyone who has had a similar interaction with him is asked to contact the Irvine Police Department.