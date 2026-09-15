Suspect accused of raping woman with dementia at senior living facility pleads not guilty

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The Brief A volunteer piano player accused of raping a woman with dementia at a La Mirada senior living facility entered a not guilty plea in court. The suspect remains out on bond while the victim's family, exhausted by the lengthy legal process, attends every court appearance. A $25 million civil lawsuit against the suspect and the facility remains ongoing as the criminal trial approaches.



LA MIRADA, Calif. – A man accused of raping a woman with dementia at a La Mirada senior living facility entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

What we know:

Jonathan Alvarado appeared before a judge to answer to the criminal charges, though cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom. Because Alvarado entered a not guilty plea, the case will now head to trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Senior living community volunteer accused of raping woman with dementia

Camyl Anderson and her attorney, Dominique Westmoreland, stood outside the Norwalk Courthouse following the plea. Westmoreland is representing Anderson in a civil lawsuit while monitoring the developments in the criminal case.

"The plea is entered. Justice delayed is not justice unserved at this point, and we're looking for justice to occur in this case," Westmoreland said.

Family demands justice in court

Anderson and her family have attended every court appearance and plan to remain present throughout the upcoming trial.

Anderson described the prolonged judicial process as exhausting and overwhelming, noting that the most difficult aspect is having to continuously relive the trauma. While the family says the process has moved slowly, they remain hopeful it will ultimately lead to justice.

"We are now into a full year and some months and the family, of course, wants to see some type of justice occur in this case given the seriousness of the charges," Westmoreland said.

The backstory:

Investigators allege the sexual assault occurred last summer at a La Mirada senior living community and was caught on camera.

Alvarado, who served as a volunteer piano player at the facility, was arrested following the incident but has since been released on bond.

"I don't understand why he's, first of all, still out. It's just upsetting," Anderson said.

What they're saying:

FOX11 was previously provided this statement from the senior living facility:

"The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. We are disturbed by these allegations and will fully cooperate with any criminal investigation.

Because this matter involves an ongoing criminal case, and out of respect for the privacy of our resident, it is not appropriate to comment further."

What's next:

The criminal trial is scheduled to begin in November.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has filed a $25 million lawsuit against both Alvarado and the senior living facility. That civil case remains ongoing.