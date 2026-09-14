James Wehr, car influencer and owner of South OC Cars and Coffee, killed in fiery crash

The Brief Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Irvine Sunday. Several reports have identified one of the victims as car influencer James Wehr. The identity of the second victim has not been released.



Car influencer James Wehr, along with another individual, were killed in a fiery crash Sunday in Irvine.

What we know:

The accident occurred about 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the area of Deerfield Avenue and Culver Drive.

According to the Irvine Police Department, the driver of a 2019 McLaren lost control, veered to the right, struck the curb then a tree. The vehicle split in half and immediately caught fire.

"A 2019 McLaren was stopped northbound on Culver Drive at Deerfield Avenue. When the traffic light turned green, the car traveled northbound at a high rate of speed," police said.

Two people inside the McLaren were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orange County Register identified the driver as 27-year-old James Wehr, the owner of South OC Cars and Coffee, the world's biggest weekly car show. The second victim in the car has yet to be identified.

According to some reports, Wehr had earlier attended one of his regular car shows, and about an hour prior to the crash had posted an Instagram photo appearing to show police pulling him over in Newport Beach.

What they're saying:

South OC Cars and Coffee posted to Instagram saying, "This morning, just after midnight, we lost our darling son and brother James, in a motor accident. We respectfully ask for privacy as a family, as we process this profound loss. We would appreciate all of your good thoughts and prayers, and for those of you who knew James, thank you for being his friends, his mentors and his peers. Thank you for being his clients and his loved ones. We are grateful for all of you. Please hug your loved ones tightly today. Tell them every day how valuable they are to you. Tell them you love them."

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash is unknown.