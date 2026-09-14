Bel Air business owners sound alarm over encampment near recent Getty Fire

The Brief Business owners along the Sepulveda Pass are raising safety concerns over a long-standing homeless encampment behind a strip mall on the 800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard near Moraga Drive. Area workers and property owners report accumulation of trash, debris, and sanitation hazards, noting that repeated complaints to the city have resulted in no visible change. Concerns over fire risks are heightened following the recent 25-acre Getty Fire nearby, though authorities have not linked the encampment to that blaze and the fire's official cause remains under investigation.



Bel Air business owners along the Sepulveda Pass are raising concerns about an encampment they say has existed behind businesses near Sepulveda Boulevard and Moraga Drive for years.

What they're saying:

Video from behind a strip mall along the 800 block of Sepulveda Blvd. shows clothing hanging outside, belongings, trash and debris, and signs that someone is living behind the businesses.

One nearby business owner said she has seen people coming and going from behind the building for years and along with trash and debris accumulating in the area.

She said she has reported her concerns to the city three times but claims the situation has not changed.

The business owner, who said she has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, is concerned about potential fire, sanitation and safety hazards. She also expressed concern about the safety of the people living behind the businesses, particularly during periods of extreme heat.

"My priority number one is to help them find housing and to protect the neighborhood. This is also a fire hazard with trash and debris and sanitation issues the city needs to address," said Jessica Kamron who owns the building that houses Umberto Bar & Grill.

Toni Giannelli, who works at a nearby pet grooming business, also said the encampment has been there for years.

"What can we do? The police don't do anything."

Giannelli said an outreach organization previously came to the area to provide water and offer assistance.

The business owners’ concerns come after the recent Getty Fire burned about 25 acres near the 405 Freeway and Getty Center.

In 2017, LAFD investigators determined the Skirball Fire was caused by an illegal cooking fire at an encampment. That fire burned 422 acres, destroyed six homes and damaged 12 others.

What we don't know:

There is no confirmed connection between the encampment behind these businesses and the recent Getty Fire.

The official cause of the Getty Fire remains under investigation.

It is also unclear what action, if any, the city has previously taken in response to complaints about this specific location.

FOX 11 has contacted the city seeking information about previous complaints involving the location, homeless outreach or cleanup efforts and whether any additional action is planned.