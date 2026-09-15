Chatsworth helicopter crash: 3 killed, including NBCLA pilot and aerial reporter

The Brief Three people died when a helicopter crashed in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth. NBCLA confirmed the helicopter belonged to their station. The crash happened about a block away from the scene of a deadly bus crash.



Three people died after a NBC4 news helicopter crashed in Chatsworth.

What we know:

Firefighters and paramedics responded to 9151 Mason Ave., near Nordhoff Street, just before 7 p.m.

According to the LA Fire Department, three people were determined dead on scene. One person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition. Fire officials said one of the victims was a pedestrian on the street. The other two people killed were in the helicopter.

NBCLA news chopper crashes

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the helicopter was from a television station. NBCLA said they lost contact with their air crew around 7 p.m. and by 8:55 p.m. they confirmed on air that the helicopter was theirs.

They later identified the victims in the helicopter as pilot George Marciniw and Eliana Moreno, who provided aerial coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52.

Eliana Moreno and George Marciniw

A witness at the scene said the helicopter was swaying before it crashed. "Immediately after that it was a cloud of smoke," stated Allyona Sevanesian.

NewsChopper4 went down between two commercial buildings, igniting on fire instantly. That fire spread to four nearby vehicles and two shipping containers.

Governor Newsom posted online saying, "Our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight’s devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family.

Thank you to the first responders working tirelessly tonight."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash. Several news helicopters and ground crews were already in the area to cover a nearby bus crash.

The NTSB and FAA will be handling the investigation.

Deadly bus crash occurs a block away

Local perspective:

The scene is about a block or so away from the scene of a deadly Metro bus crash that happened earlier in the evening.

In that crash, an SUV collided with a Metro bus that was traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street near De Soto Avenue. Three people died, and another six were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It appears the SUV was speeding and T-boned the bus. The driver of the SUV died at the hospital, according to Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo.