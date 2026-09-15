3 dead, 6 others hurt after LA Metro bus, SUV crash in Chatsworth

The Brief Six people are dead, three from the bus crash scene and three from the helicopter crash scene, in Chatsworth on Tuesday, Sept. 15. A Los Angeles Metro bus and an SUV were involved in a crash along West Nordhoff Street. A short distance from a bus crash, a news helicopter linked to NBC4 crashed in a parking lot.



A deadly crash is under investigation in the Chatsworth area of the San Fernando Valley.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash involving an SUV and a Los Angeles Metro bus in the 20900 block of West Nordhoff Street around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

LAFD said the crash killed at least three people and left at least six others hurt.

Hours after the crash, a news helicopter crashed a short distance away from the bus crash scene. Three people were pronounced dead at the NBC4 helicopter crash scene, raising the death toll of the two incidents to at least six.

The National Transportation Safety Board issued the following statement in response to the news helicopter crash:

"We are investigating. An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive on scene tomorrow morning. We continue to gather information at this time."

LA Metro issued the following statement in the wake of the deadly crash:

"This afternoon, at approximately 5:02 p.m., a Metro Line 166 bus traveling eastbound on Nordhoff Street was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on De Soto Avenue. There were three confirmed fatalities, and six people were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Metro extends its condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.

Metro thanks the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) for their prompt response to the scene. The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477."

What we don't know:

The severity of the surviving victims' injuries was also unknown as of 5 p.m., Tuesday.