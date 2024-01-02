3 killed after Arcadia home bursts into flames

An overnight house fire in Arcadia left three people dead, fire authorities said.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home located in the 5300 block of Tyler Avenue, near Temple City. Firefighters said the fire was raging when they arrived.

Investigators said five people were inside the home, with three on the first floor and two on the second level. Two people on the first floor were able to get out. However, the third person rushed upstairs to alert the others.

The body of the Good Samaritan was found along with two others on the staircase.

The two survivors were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation and were expected to be OK.

Fire authorities believe the fire may have started in the garage before spreading to other parts of the home.

Arson investigations remain at the scene.