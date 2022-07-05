Boy killed, girl seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash involving ATV in Apple Valley

Two close California families are asking for prayers after a 12-year-old boy was killed, and an 11-year-old girl is left fighting for her life following a horrific crash involving an ATV and a hit-and-run driver in San Bernardino County.

The two children, 11-year-old Christina Bird and 12-year-old Jacob Martinez, were riding an ATV when were hit by another vehicle at the Stoddard Wells OHV area in Apple Valley. The crash killed Martinez and Bird is currently fighting for her life at the hospital on life support.

Apple Valley is a desert community in the Inland Empire and is located just over 90 miles from Los Angeles.

"How could you not stop?" said Felicia Nunez, Christina's mother. "What if this was your family?"

The family says the two kids were hit by a side-by-side UTV. When the family arrived at the crash scene, Christina and Jacob were next to each other – but the suspect driver was nowhere in sight.

Now, the family is pleading for the suspect hit-and-run driver to be found or come forward.

"Find these people that just left two children torn up on the floor and the road just to die. With no soul or heart in their body to even just try to stop and call for help," said Ernie Nunez, Christina's uncle.

CHP is now looking for an orange Razor Turbo S. As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been announced in the deadly crash.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help the two victims' families: