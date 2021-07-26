Dashcam captures man throwing metal rod at driver on Los Angeles freeway

Dramatic dashcam video showed a man on the side of the road tossing a metal rod into oncoming traffic over the weekend.

A woman and her mother were inside the car when they were trying to merge in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway from the eastbound 10 Freeway in East Los Angeles Saturday. The man, seen in the bottom-left corner of the video threw the object, cracking the windshield.

No one was hurt in the scary incident.

