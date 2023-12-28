Dangerous surf threatens Ventura County coast

Forecasters are warning of dangerous surf, life-threatening rip currents, and coastal flooding expected at beaches in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties through the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the dangerous conditions peak Thursday, but a High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Warning remain in effect through Saturday at 10 p.m.

"This has the potential to be an exceptional high-surf and coastal flooding event that has not occurred in years," the NWS said.

In Ventura County, 10 to 15 ft. waves and potentially damaging coastal flooding are forecast, and in Santa Barbara County, up to 12 ft. waves and moderate coastal flooding are expected.

People are strongly urged to stay out of the water and prepare for significant flooding, especially in low-lying areas and during high tide. Forecasters warned damage to coastal roadways and structures is possible, along with damage to piers and jetties.

For the latest weather updates, tap or click here.