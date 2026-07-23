New water leak detected at repaired West Hollywood sinkhole, threatening reopening delays

The Brief LADWP crews discovered water pooling in a backfilled sinkhole on Sunset Boulevard Wednesday night, delaying plans to reopen the street by Friday morning. Crews must now re-excavate to locate and repair the new leak before final water quality testing and repaving can occur. The ruptured 1916 trunk line spilled 17 million gallons of water; LADWP is investigating the cause.



The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) hit a major setback Wednesday night after a new water leak emerged from a backfilled sinkhole on Sunset Boulevard, derailing efforts to quickly reopen the key West Hollywood thoroughfare following a massive main break.

What we know:

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, water began pooling at the surface near the eastern edge of the work zone while crews compacted concrete aggregate base to prepare for asphalt, according to the LADWP.

The original rupture on the 10-mile, 36-inch Sunset Trunk Line happened around 3 a.m. last Thursday at Holloway Drive, releasing approximately 17 million gallons of water that flooded streets, damaged garages, and moved parked cars.

More than 250 workers welded a new 25-foot section into the 1916 riveted steel pipe on Sunday night, subsequently flushing, disinfecting, and repressurizing the line.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LADWP confirms drinking water remains safe with no service interruptions expected, though customers are asked to conserve water to avoid low-pressure periods.

Long-term, the aging trunk line is slated for a replacement project covering nearly 6.4 miles of large pipeline and 3.5 miles of distribution pipe, set to begin construction in 2031.

What we don't know:

The exact source of the water pooling at the backfill site is unknown. LADWP has not yet provided an updated completion date or time for reopening Sunset Boulevard.

The specific cause of the initial rupture remains under investigation, though officials noted water line pressure peaks at night when demand is lowest.

What's next:

Crews are currently re-excavating the sinkhole area to pinpoint the new leak, assess damage, and execute additional repairs.

Once the new leak is resolved, the isolated water inside the repaired section must pass safety testing before the trunk line returns to service.

Final asphalt paving will take place only after leak repairs and water safety tests are fully complete.

What you can do:

Traffic & Closures: Sunset Boulevard remains closed between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard. Use local detour routes and avoid the area if possible.

Claims & Resources: Affected residents and business owners experiencing property damage can submit claims at Affected residents and business owners experiencing property damage can submit claims at LADWP.com/Claims or call 1-800-DIAL-DWP.

City Updates: West Hollywood residents can visit West Hollywood residents can visit weho.org/watermainbreak for street closures, Metro detours, parking enforcement changes, and hotel discount information.