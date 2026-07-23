Water valve leak floods Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood

The Brief Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) crews are responding to a new water valve leak that has shut down eastbound lanes on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. The leak occurred just a mile from last week's massive 36-inch water main break on Sunset Boulevard, where a secondary leak detected overnight threatens to delay street reopening plans. The exact cause of the initial break remains under investigation.



Crews with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) are responding to a water valve leak on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood on Thursday.

The incident comes as utility workers face setbacks just a mile away, where a newly detected leak threatens to delay the reopening of Sunset Boulevard following last week's major trunk line rupture.

What we know:

Aerial footage from SkyFOX showed water flooding the roadway and sidewalk near Santa Monica Boulevard and Laurel Avenue, forcing the closure of eastbound lanes near Crescent Heights Boulevard.

This new leak sits about a mile away from last week's massive incident on Sunset Boulevard, where a 1916 36-inch trunk line ruptured at Holloway Drive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New leak in West Hollywood sinkhole threatens to delay critical pipe repairs

That initial break released roughly 17 million gallons of water through West Hollywood, shifting concrete slabs, flooding garages, and damaging local properties.

More than 250 LADWP workers worked around the clock to weld a new 25-foot replacement pipe into place by Sunday night.

However, as crews backfilled the sinkhole and compacted the concrete aggregate base to prepare for asphalt, water began pooling at the surface around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, confirming a secondary leak that required workers to re-excavate the site.

What we don't know:

Engineers have not yet identified the source or cause of the secondary leak emerging from the backfilled area on Sunset Boulevard.

What you can do:

Avoid eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard near Crescent Heights Boulevard and the closed section of Sunset Boulevard between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard. Limited local access is available on Cynthia Street and San Vicente Boulevard.

Those in the area are encouraged to continue voluntary water conservation to maintain system pressure; tap water remains fully safe for drinking.

Residents and business owners affected by property damage can submit claims at LADWP.com/Claims or call 1-800-DIAL-DWP.

Those looking for more resources can visit weho.org/watermainbreak for updated information on road closures, Metro detours, parking enforcement changes, and local hotel discounts.