D4vd court hearing pushed back as Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case moves closer to trial determination

The Brief A key court date for David Burke, known as D4vd, has been postponed. The upcoming hearing will determine whether the murder case is ready to proceed to a full preliminary hearing, which will ultimately dictate if the matter goes to trial. Burke and his legal team maintain his innocence, while Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated that a decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.



A key hearing for David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, who has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, has been postponed.

What we know:

Burke was initially due in court Wednesday for a status conference. The hearing was rescheduled for next month and is expected to determine whether the case is ready to move forward to a full preliminary hearing.

What was D4vd charged with?

Burke was arrested on April 17 and three days later, he was formally charged with first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

The criminal complaint also includes special circumstance allegations of murder of a witness, murder for financial gain, and lying in wait. If convicted, the singer faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said a decision on whether to seek the death penalty will be made at a later date.

It has been 20 years since an inmate was executed in California. State officials said Clarence Ray Allen was the last individual executed by lethal injection, on Jan. 17, 2006.

What was Celeste Rivas Hernandez's cause of death?

An autopsy report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Rivas Hernandez’s cause of death was homicide caused by "multiple penetrating injuries with unspecified objects."

The other side:

The singer and his defense team have maintained his innocence.

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Key Dates in the Case

Timeline:

See a list of key dates below.

Feb. 17, 2024: Deputies conduct a welfare check, during which Burke is informed that Rivas-Hernandez is only 13 years old.

April 2024: Rivas-Hernandez is reported missing for a second time.

April 22, 2025: Rivas-Hernandez allegedly threatens to expose the relationship during an argument.

April 23, 2025: Investigators believe Rivas-Hernandez is murdered on this day.

April 24, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a shovel via Postmates.

April 25, 2025: Burke’s debut album, Withered , is officially released.

May 1–5, 2025: Burke allegedly used an alias to acquire chainsaws, a body bag, and an inflatable pool.

July 7, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a burn cage.

Sept. 8, 2025: Remains are discovered inside a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard.

April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested on suspicion of murder.

April 29, 2026: Graphic dismemberment details are revealed during a preliminary court hearing.

May 12, 2026 : A major court date was postponed to allow the singer's legal team to review more evidence.

June 17, 2026: A scheduled status conference was postponed to July 7.

What's next:

The status conference has been postponed to July 7 while the preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for July 21.

MORE COVERAGE ABOUT THE KILLING OF CELESTE RIVAS HERNANDEZ