Major court date for D4vd postponed as singer's legal team reviews mountain of evidence

The Brief David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, had a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday, May 12. A FOX 11 reporter was inside the courtroom and said the hearing lasted about 15 minutes. The preliminary hearing, which will determine if the case goes to trial, was postponed to late June.



The preliminary hearing for 21-year-old singer David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, has been rescheduled for June 29. The delay comes after the singer's legal team requested more time to review a large amount of evidence provided by the prosecution regarding the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

What we know:

Burke is charged with the murder of the Inland Empire teen, whom he was allegedly in a relationship with. The teen's remains were discovered dead inside a body bag within a Tesla registered to the singer.

SUGGESTED: LAPD: Singer D4vd, 21, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, involved in sexual relationship before teen's death

In preparation for the upcoming preliminary hearing, the prosecution filed a brief detailing evidence collected against Burke. This evidence includes online orders for two chainsaws and a body bag. Although these items were ordered under a fake name, they were delivered directly to the singer's Hollywood Hills home.

The prosecution alleges that Burke stabbed the teenager to death and intended to use the chainsaws to dismember her body. The motive presented by investigators is that Burke killed the victim to prevent her from going public with the details of their relationship.

Timeline:

See a key list of dates below.

Feb. 17, 2024: Deputies conduct a welfare check; Burke is told Hernandez is only 13.

April 2024: Hernandez is reported missing for a second time.

April 22, 2025: Hernandez allegedly threatens to expose the relationship during an argument.

April 23, 2025: The day prosecutors believe Hernandez is murdered.

April 24, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a shovel via Postmates.

April 25, 2025: Burke’s debut album, "Withered," is released.

May 1–5, 2025: Burke allegedly acquires chainsaws, a body bag, and an inflatable pool using an alias.

July 7, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a "burn cage."

Sept. 8, 2025: Remains are discovered in a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard.

April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested for the murder.

April 29, 2026: Graphic dismemberment details are revealed in a preliminary hearing.

April 16, 2026: David Burke is arrested in Hollywood and charged with murder, sexual abuse, and mutilation of a body.

May 12, 2026: A status hearing is held at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles to confirm the readiness of both legal teams.

Late June 2026: A preliminary hearing is scheduled to determine if there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a full trial.

What's next:

The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for June 29. During that hearing, a judge will determine if the case will go to trial.

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