Major court date for D4vd postponed as singer's legal team reviews mountain of evidence
LOS ANGELES - The preliminary hearing for 21-year-old singer David Burke, known professionally as D4vd, has been rescheduled for June 29. The delay comes after the singer's legal team requested more time to review a large amount of evidence provided by the prosecution regarding the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.
What we know:
Burke is charged with the murder of the Inland Empire teen, whom he was allegedly in a relationship with. The teen's remains were discovered dead inside a body bag within a Tesla registered to the singer.
SUGGESTED: LAPD: Singer D4vd, 21, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, involved in sexual relationship before teen's death
In preparation for the upcoming preliminary hearing, the prosecution filed a brief detailing evidence collected against Burke. This evidence includes online orders for two chainsaws and a body bag. Although these items were ordered under a fake name, they were delivered directly to the singer's Hollywood Hills home.
The prosecution alleges that Burke stabbed the teenager to death and intended to use the chainsaws to dismember her body. The motive presented by investigators is that Burke killed the victim to prevent her from going public with the details of their relationship.
Timeline:
See a key list of dates below.
- Feb. 17, 2024: Deputies conduct a welfare check; Burke is told Hernandez is only 13.
- April 2024: Hernandez is reported missing for a second time.
- April 22, 2025: Hernandez allegedly threatens to expose the relationship during an argument.
- April 23, 2025: The day prosecutors believe Hernandez is murdered.
- April 24, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a shovel via Postmates.
- April 25, 2025: Burke’s debut album, "Withered," is released.
- May 1–5, 2025: Burke allegedly acquires chainsaws, a body bag, and an inflatable pool using an alias.
- July 7, 2025: Burke allegedly orders a "burn cage."
- Sept. 8, 2025: Remains are discovered in a Tesla at a Hollywood tow yard.
- April 17, 2026: Burke is arrested for the murder.
- April 29, 2026: Graphic dismemberment details are revealed in a preliminary hearing.
- April 16, 2026: David Burke is arrested in Hollywood and charged with murder, sexual abuse, and mutilation of a body.
- May 12, 2026: A status hearing is held at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Los Angeles to confirm the readiness of both legal teams.
- Late June 2026: A preliminary hearing is scheduled to determine if there is sufficient evidence to proceed to a full trial.
What's next:
The preliminary hearing is now scheduled for June 29. During that hearing, a judge will determine if the case will go to trial.
MORE COVERAGE ABOUT THE KILLING OF CELESTE HERNANDEZ RIVAS
- Is D4vd facing the death penalty? Prosecutors detail why singer meets the legal threshold
- Singer D4vd pleads not guilty to murder of 14-year-old girl
- Celeste Rivas Hernandez case: Private investigator reveals date last photos of teen were taken
- Celeste Rivas: Video from former teacher could be 'smoking gun' in case
- Celeste Rivas case: Investigator says 'it's very clear' who parked D4vd's Tesla with teen's body inside
- D4vd’s friend, Neo, arrested after failing to appear as grand jury witness: TMZ
- D4vd moves out of $20,000 a month Hollywood Hills rental amid homicide investigation
- Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s case scrubbed from medical examiner’s website
- Celeste Rivas case: D4vd named grand jury target as new court docs reveal dismemberment details
The Source: This report is based on Los Angeles County Superior Court records and previous FOX 11 reports.