D4vd charged: These powerhouse attorneys will represent singer in murder trial

The Brief Musician David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, was officially charged Monday with the first-degree murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, including special circumstances of lying in wait and killing a witness. Authorities discovered the teenager’s dismembered remains in two bags inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to Burke in September 2025. Prosecutors allege she was killed in April 2025 to protect Burke's rising music career. Burke has pleaded not guilty and is represented by high-profile attorneys Blair Berk, Regina Peter, and Marilyn Bednarski, who maintain that the evidence will prove his innocence.



Singer D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, was officially charged with the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Find out more about who will represent him as the case goes to trial.

What we know:

It was a little more than six months ago when authorities made the gruesome discovery of the teen’s dismembered body in the trunk of D4vd’s Tesla. After months of an extensive investigation, he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department and charged with murder, continuous murder of a child under the age of 14 and unlawful mutilation of her remains by the LA County District Attorney’s Office.

LAPD investigators also alleged Burke and Rivas Hernandez were involved in a relationship before the teen’s death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LAPD: Singer D4vd, 21, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 14, involved in sexual relationship before teen's death

Who are D4vd's attorneys?

d4vd looks on as defense attorneys Blair Berk (L) and Marilyn Bednarski (R) speak during his arraignment for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo b (Getty Images) Expand

As the singer, his family and legal team maintain his innocence, learn more about the powerhouse attorneys who are representing him.

Blair Berk

Blair Berk is a partner at Berk Brettler LLP based in West Hollywood. Berk is one of Hollywood’s most well-known and respected criminal defense attorneys. She was hired by Harvey Weinstein in 2017 and represented Lindsay Lohan following her DUI charges in 2007. In addition, she’s also represented Mel Gibson, Britney Spears and Kanye West.

PREVIOUS: D4vd hires Hollywood's top criminal defense attorney amid Celeste Rivas death investigation

Regina Peter

Regina Peter is also at Berk Brettler LLP and focuses on criminal defense. She previously worked for Manning & Kass.

Marilyn Bednarski

Marilyn Bednarski has tried cases in state and federal courts, including over 100 jury trials, according to the McLane, Bednarski + Litt, LLP website. Her bio also states that she’s "been very effective in negotiations of dismissals and reduction of charges and obtained short sentences in all kinds of cases."

What they're saying:

"Let us be clear — the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence," Berk, Bednarski and Peter wrote in a joint statement.

"Celeste was just a child, under 14 years old, when David Burke allegedly engaged in repeated lewd and lascivious sexual relations with her," LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a released statement. "But Burke’s actions did not allegedly stop there. When she threatened to expose his criminal conduct and devastate his musical career, Burke allegedly murdered her, cut up her body and stuffed her body in two bags that were placed in the front trunk of his car. There the dismembered body sat for over four months decomposing until it was found at a tow yard on Sept. 8, 2025. This horrific and gruesome murder committed by the charged sexual predator is shocking and appalling. To Celeste’s loved ones, we will get the justice you seek and deserve."

Timeline:

See some key dates in the investigation below.

April 23, 2025: Prosecutors said this is the last known date Rivas Hernandez was alive when she went to the singer’s Hollywood Hills home.

September 7, 2025: D4vd posts what has been his latest Instagram post promoting the "Withered Deluxe: Marcescence" album.

September 8, 2025: Rivas Hernandez’s remains were discovered at a Hollywood tow yard in the trunk of a Tesla registered to D4vd. The car had been illegally parked in the Hollywood Hills.

September 19, 2025: D4vd’s remaining "Withered" tour dates were canceled.

Late September 2025: D4vd moves out of the Hollywood Hills home he had been renting, which was leased under his manager’s name. The homeowner then hired a private investigator.

October 2, 2025: D4vd hired criminal defense lawyer Blair Berk.

November 24, 2025: The LAPD ordered a security hold preventing the LA County Medical Examiner from publicly releasing information about Hernandez’s cause of death and other details related to the case.

November 26, 2025: The Los Angeles Times reported Hernandez’s death was under a grand jury review.

January 2026: Streamer Neo Langston was arrested for failing to appear as a grand jury witness.

February 2026: A Texas judge denies a request from D4vd’s father, Dawud Burke, to quash a subpoena for his testimony.

April 17, 2026: Burke was arrested in connection with the murder of Rivas Hernandez.

April 20, 2026: Burke was charged with murder by the LA County District Attorney’s office. He then entered a not guilty plea.

What's next:

TMZ reported D4vd was transferred to the LA County Men’s Central Jail on Monday night. His next court date has not been released.

MORE COVERAGE ABOUT THE KILLING OF CELESTE HERNANDEZ RIVAS