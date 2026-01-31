LAUSD teachers' union authorizes potential strike

The union representing 37,000 educators in the Los Angeles Unified School District has voted to authorize a strike, officials said Saturday.

The vote does not necessarily mean there will be a strike, but it gives the elected Board of Directors of United Teachers Los Angeles the authority to call one if the district does not agree to a new contract.

According to the union, UTLA and the LAUSD participated in two mediation sessions last week where no agreement was reached. In the coming weeks, the parties will move into fact-finding, a process in which a panel will review both sides' positions and issue a non-binding report. If no contract agreement is reached after that process, UTLA members could call a strike.

"I voted yes on the strike because the district needs to see that we're not going to sit back and accept cuts when LAUSD started the school year with $5 billion in reserves. Now is the time to use that," said Jacqueline Pierce Hall, a second-grade teacher at Seventh Street Elementary School in San Pedro.

"We need smaller class sizes, more counselors, and mental health services. Instead, we're potentially looking at losing programs like the arts, when our students depend on this. What this really shows is that our schools and students are simply not a priority. Now is the time that our classrooms need money. Now is the time that we need counselors. We need all the support we can get for our immigrant students, for all our students."

UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said that "for nearly a year, educators have stood united around our contract demands because we know what our schools need. We are in classrooms every day, and we know what it takes to truly serve our students and their families. Yet while our school community faces growing hardship, the district has chosen to ignore our concerns."

The LAUSD released the following statement Saturday:

"Earlier this week the District came to a tentative agreement on a 2024-2027 collective bargaining agreement with Teamsters Local 572 and remains in negotiations with all of our labor partners. The District and AALA/Teamsters 2010 met January 29 to continue negotiations of the 2025-2028 collective bargaining agreement and District presented a package proposal with updated wage increases.

"Prior to mediation, the District came to a $3.1 billion agreement with all of our labor partners to extend District-funded health benefits for the 2026 and 2027 plan years to cover 100% of estimated health care benefit premiums for all eligible employees, their dependents, and retirees.

"The District is currently faced with structural fiscal challenges driven by declining enrollment, the expiration of federal relief funds, lower- than-expected cost-of-living adjustments, and rising operational costs. We recognize the real financial strain on educators and staff, but must make difficult decisions to preserve classrooms, student services, and long-term stability within finite resources. This moment calls for collaboration between all parties to reach a sustainable resolution.

"Our priority is maintaining stable, welcoming schools and minimizing disruption to student learning. We value our educators and the essential work they do every day, and we will continue to engage constructively through the established bargaining process."