Santa Clarita tenant says townhouse is riddled with toxic mold and nothing is being done

The Brief John Soto says he's living with toxic mold in his house and the building manager has done nothing about it. He says other tenants are having the same issue and some have filed lawsuits.



A Canyon Country resident says he's paying $3k a month to live in a townhome that is riddled with mold.

He told FOX 11 that the building manager knows about it but refuses to do anything about it.

What they're saying:

"Struggled all my life to get to a better place for my daughter and be safe here I am paying $3K a month and I might as well move back to the projects," said John Soto, a tenant of The Colony townhomes.

He says for the past two years, he’s submitted constant repair requests and formal complaints with little to no response.

"They promised to get this done the first week I moved in here."

His biggest concern, of course, is his health. Visible mold spreads across his apartment after repeated floods and leaks from rain.

Water damage from outside to inside shows walls swollen with water, stains across the ceiling, part of it falling apart. Furniture and photos are also ruined.

"I was wondering why my dogs were getting sick and diarrhea and everything, well they were licking the water on the floor." He said the landlord keeps telling him ‘We’ll take care of it.’

Soto made a video showing all the damage and it quickly gained traction with neighbors who say they’re facing the same problems.

He says about a quarter of the 700 tenants who live there have dealing with the same issue and many have filed lawsuits.

The other side:

FOX 11 reached out to The Colony management and have yet to hear back.