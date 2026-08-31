D4Vd returns to court in Celeste Rivas Hernandez murder case as trial looms

The Brief Musician David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, is scheduled to enter a plea in court regarding murder charges in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled in late July that sufficient evidence exists to advance the case to trial following a five-day preliminary hearing. Prosecutors claim Burke killed the teenager to protect his music career, while the defense contends Rivas Hernandez misrepresented her age and threatened Burke prior to her death.



David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, is due back in court Monday.

Burke faces charges of murder with special circumstances, sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Featured article

What we know:

Burke is set to make another plea on murder charges in the killing of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

In late July, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that there was enough evidence in the case for it to move to trial following a five-day preliminary hearing filled with graphic evidence and distributing testimony.

Key evidence presented against the "Romantic Homicide" singer during the preliminary hearing included graphic autopsy and crime scene photos, digital paper trails of aliases used to purchase cleanup materials, financial records establishing a multimillion-dollar motive, and forensic DNA evidence.

Prosecutors allege the Lake Elsinore teenager was killed after she threatened to expose their illegal sexual relationship ahead of the release of his debut album, "Withered." Meanwhile, the defense argued the Inland Empire teen allegedly lied about her age and that her family consented to their relationship. The defense also revealed text messages that Rivas Hernandez threatened Burke before taking a ride-share from Riverside County to the Hollywood Hills in what investigators said was the final night of her life.

When the case gets in front of a jury, prosecutors will have to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, including the theory that this killing was planned.

The other side:

Burke previously pleaded not guilty to all charges. The musician and his legal team maintain his innocence.

SUGGESTED: D4vd hires Hollywood powerhouse defense team to fight murder charges

The backstory:

On Sept. 8, 2025, the dismembered remains of Rivas Hernandez were discovered inside two bags inside the front trunk ("frunk") of an impounded Tesla registered to the singer at a Hollywood tow yard. Investigators said the vehicle had been impounded after it was illegally parked near a Hollywood Hills home Burke was renting for a reported $20,000 a month.

What's next:

The trial could begin in the next 60 to 90 days. If convicted, the singer faces either the death penalty or life in state prison without the possibility of parole.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: