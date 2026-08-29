Magic Mountain X2 coaster lawsuit set for 2027 trial following serious injury claims

The Brief A Los Angeles judge set an August 2027 trial date for a lawsuit brought by a couple after a woman allegedly suffered a traumatic brain injury on Six Flags Magic Mountain’s X2 roller coaster. The suit against ride manufacturer S&S Worldwide follows multiple severe injury reports linked to X2, including a 2022 rider death and two riders who required emergency brain surgery in July 2024. It's unclear whether state regulators or the park will mandate permanent design modifications to the X2 attraction before it is permitted to reopen to the public.



A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has scheduled an August 2027 trial date for a lawsuit stemming from a severe injury on Six Flags Magic Mountain's X2 roller coaster.

The lawsuit comes amid growing scrutiny over the safety history of the attraction, which remains closed following a string of critical medical incidents and a separate wrongful death settlement.

What we know:

Sheila Katerelos, 56, and her husband, Ari, filed a lawsuit alleging negligence, strict product liability, and loss of consortium after Sheila suffered a traumatic brain injury and other severe medical complications while riding the X2 coaster on February 16, 2020.

Chatsworth Superior Court Judge Michael O'Gara set the trial date for August 16, 2027.

While Magic Mountain LLC and Six Flags Theme Park Inc. were dismissed as defendants in May 2024, a panel of the Second District Court of Appeal reinstated manufacturer S&S Worldwide Inc. as a defendant in February.

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The justices ruled that triable issues remain regarding whether the ride's design contributed to the injuries and whether the manufacturer met its burden of proving the ride was not defective as a matter of law.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit adds to a series of severe medical emergencies tied to the attraction.

In June 2022, 22-year-old Christopher Hawley collapsed after riding X2 and died the next day from a catastrophic subdural hematoma.

His family subsequently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Magic Mountain and S&S Worldwide, which was recently resolved through a settlement agreement.

Most recently, two riders were hospitalized with severe head trauma after riding X2 in July 2024.

Pamela Guillen, 40, underwent emergency surgery to remove part of her skull to relieve pressure from a subdural hematoma after riding on July 5. Less than a week later, on July 11, 25-year-old Naomi Greer-Wilkinson lost consciousness after riding the attraction, underwent emergency brain surgery, and was placed in a coma.

The attraction was closed following the July incident and remains closed.

What we don't know:

The specific financial terms and conditions of the recent wrongful death settlement involving the Hawley family remain confidential.

It's also unknown whether Six Flags or S&S Worldwide received formal warnings regarding mechanical or design defects specific to X2 prior to these incidents.

Park representatives and state regulators have not publicly released complete findings from internal maintenance logs or technical evaluations regarding what caused the severe g-force impacts reported by recent riders.

Timeline:

The legal filings and medical incidents span several years of operations on the X2 roller coaster.

February 16, 2020: Sheila Katerelos rides X2 and allegedly suffers a traumatic brain injury.

November 2021: Sheila and Ari Katerelos file their lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

June 23–24, 2022: Christopher Hawley rides X2, collapses shortly after, and dies the next day from severe blunt force head trauma.

May 2024: Magic Mountain LLC and Six Flags are dismissed as defendants in the Katerelos lawsuit.

February 2025: An appellate court reinstates S&S Worldwide as a defendant in the Katerelos suit.

July 5, 2024: Pamela Guillen suffers a severe subdural hematoma on X2, requiring emergency skull-removal surgery.

July 11, 2024: Naomi Greer-Wilkinson loses consciousness after riding X2 and is hospitalized in a coma following emergency brain surgery.

July 12, 2024: Six Flags Magic Mountain shuts down the X2 roller coaster indefinitely.

August 2024: Magic Mountain and S&S Worldwide finalize a settlement with the Hawley family days before their scheduled trial.

August 2026: Judge Michael O'Gara schedules the Katerelos trial for August 16, 2027.

What they're saying:

In court filings requesting dismissal, attorneys for Magic Mountain argued that Sheila Katerelos was properly restrained and that the coaster did not produce forces capable of causing a subdural hematoma.

Park lawyers pointed to expert analysis from biomechanical engineer Robert Cargill, stating data showed force levels were insufficient to cause traumatic brain injury and noting that no component failures were recorded.

Park attorneys also cited Katerelos' medical history of hypertension, emphasizing that park signage warns individuals with high blood pressure not to ride.

Lawyers for S&S Worldwide maintained in separate court documents that the coaster trains operated exactly as intended and exactly as designed and constructed.

On the other hand, attorneys and family members involved in litigation described extreme motion on the ride.

Alex Hawley, who rode with his late brother Christopher, recalled that the ride was very rough, stating it jerked them around and jolted them forward before their heads swung back into the headrest.

Attorney Timothy A. Loranger, representing the Hawley family, stated that operators must take every possible step to ensure passenger safety and prevent deadly injuries.

Following the July 2024 incidents, Pamela Guillen told reporters that her head struck the headrest several times during the ride, causing immediate vomiting and loss of consciousness shortly afterward.

What's next:

Attorneys representing Sheila and Ari Katerelos will proceed with pre-trial discovery and motions leading up to the scheduled August 16, 2027 trial date in Chatsworth Superior Court.

Simultaneously, the legal teams for the Hawley family, Magic Mountain LLC, and S&S Worldwide will finalize the written settlement terms to officially resolve the 2022 wrongful death case.

The X2 roller coaster remains closed while state safety officials with Cal/OSHA conduct an independent investigation into the ride's mechanics and safety protocols.