Oxnard man gets year in jail for assaulting girlfriend, violating restraining orders

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The Brief Armando Liborio De La Mora of Oxnard was sentenced to 365 days in jail and domestic violence probation after pleading guilty to five domestic violence charges. The charges stem from a May 2025 attack in which De La Mora assaulted his girlfriend, threatened her life, slid a knife under a door, and later violated protective orders. While De La Mora admitted to multiple aggravating circumstances indicating a serious danger to society, details regarding the specific terms or duration of his probation were not disclosed.



An Oxnard man has been sentenced to a year in jail and placed on domestic violence probation following a series of violent attacks on his girlfriend and repeated violations of court orders.

What we know:

On May 19, 2025, an argument at Armando Liborio De La Mora's Oxnard residence escalated into a severe physical assault, according to officials.

De La Mora blocked the victim from leaving, repeatedly slapped her, and threw a full 40-ounce metal water bottle at her back, the District Attorney's Office said.

Although the victim managed to call the police, fear of retaliation prevented her from speaking to the responding officers at that time.

Once the victim returned inside, De La Mora confronted her for calling 911, threatened to kill her, and slid a kitchen knife blade under the bathroom door while she hid inside, officials said.

When she tried to escape, De La Mora took her phone, threw her to the ground, and repeatedly struck, punched, and kicked her.

The victim eventually escaped through a back door, called a relative, and was treated at a hospital for her injuries while Oxnard Police Department officers took De La Mora into custody.

De La Mora continued his unlawful behavior while in custody by attempting to contact the victim, officials said.

After posting bail, he approached her at a Ventura bar in direct violation of an active restraining order, according to authorities.

On June 18, 2026, De La Mora pleaded guilty to two felony counts of inflicting corporal injury on a girlfriend, one felony count of false imprisonment by violence, and misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations court order and violating a protective order.

He also admitted to three aggravating circumstances for each felony count, acknowledging that the crime involved great violence, the victim was particularly vulnerable, and his violent conduct poses a serious danger to society.

De La Mora was sentenced on August 25.

What we don't know:

The exact duration and specific court-mandated terms of De La Mora's domestic violence probation were not disclosed.

It's also unclear whether the victim required ongoing medical treatment after her initial release from the hospital.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney Hyla Schneir, who prosecuted the case for the Domestic Violence Unit, emphasized the severe impact of the crime and praised the survivor's resilience.

"This was a serious and traumatic attack that will have a lasting effect on the victim," Ms. Schneir said. "She showed tremendous courage throughout this process, and we will continue to advocate for the safety and protection of domestic violence victims."