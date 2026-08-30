South Los Angeles Superior Grocers ransacked during street takeover

The Brief A Superior Grocers in South Los Angeles was ransacked during a street takeover and burglary early Sunday morning. Police said at least one suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident. The break-in follows similar street takeover-related burglaries at nearby AutoZone stores this month.



A Superior Grocers store in South Los Angeles became the latest business targeted during a street takeover early Sunday morning, leaving the store ransacked and community members increasingly on edge.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded to a call around 4:30 a.m. regarding a street takeover and burglary at the grocery store located near Manchester Avenue and San Pedro Street. Footage obtained by FOX 11 showed food, alcohol and paper products strewn across the floor following the break-in.

LAPD confirmed that at least one suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

What they're saying:

Local shoppers expressed a mix of frustration and resignation over the destruction.

"Never surprised," said one shopper after noticing the shattered glass at the entrance.

Street vendors outside the store noted that while the noise of tire-spinning takeovers has become a frequent disruption, the escalating violence and looting pose a threat to them and their businesses.

"It’s terrible they would do that," one vendor said, describing how individuals broke into the store. "It’s my first time seeing that. It’s so terrible."

Timeline:

About two weeks prior, an AutoZone located roughly two miles from the targeted Superior Grocers was ransacked under similar circumstances.

Then, in early August, an AutoZone in East Los Angeles was burglarized twice in less than 24 hours during separate street takeovers.

Law enforcement response

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recently posted a video on social media about illegal street takeovers and enforcement.

"The LASD Detective Division Street Racing Task Force continues to work hard to identify, locate and hold accountable those involved in illegal street takeovers. Through investigative work and court-authorized orders, our detectives have been locating participants throughout Southern California, including El Monte, Anaheim and Simi Valley," the online post read. "These investigations have resulted in vehicles being located and impounded with 30-day holds involving both active participants and spectators who attend and support these dangerous events.

"Street takeovers aren’t entertainment. They put drivers, spectators, pedestrians and surrounding communities at serious risk.

"Our message is simple: If you participate or show up to support these events, you can expect to be held accountable."