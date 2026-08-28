Pabst Blue Ribbon truck carrying 40,000 pounds of beer stolen in California heist

The Brief A truck carrying an estimated 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer—equivalent to more than 50,000 cans—was stolen in Montclair in what may be the largest beer heist ever recorded. Pabst Blue Ribbon issued a public ultimatum on social media giving the thief 18 days and 44 minutes to return the vehicle and cargo, no questions asked, while offering a reward for information. Authorities and company officials have not yet identified a suspect, and the current location of the stolen truck and its contents remains unknown.



An estimated 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer vanished from Montclair on Thursday following a massive theft that may rank as the largest beer heist in history.

What we know:

The theft involved a commercial truck fully loaded with Pabst Blue Ribbon inventory, according to the company.

Pabst publicly addressed the theft through social media, expressing frustration while urging the person responsible to return the vehicle and its cargo.

In an initial Instagram post, the company wrote: "STOLEN - 40,000lbs of beer."

The company's tone was sharp throughout, adding, "To the thief: we don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way."'

The company gave the thief an explicit ultimatum to resolve the issue directly.

"Pabst is officially starting the clock now - you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked. Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery."

The post ended by emphasizing the legitimacy of the situation, stating, "P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious."

Pabst later posted an update on Instagram confirming the search continues, noting, "Beer is getting warmer, trail is getting colder. Clock's still ticking."

What we don't know:

Specific details surrounding the identity of the suspect or suspects involved in the heist are unclear.

It's unknown how the truck was taken from the Montclair location or where the cargo was transported after the initial theft.

Authorities have not publicly identified any potential leads, and it remains uncertain whether the stolen beer is still intact or if any of the cargo has already been distributed.

What you can do:

Pabst asks anyone with information on the truck to message them directly on their social media platforms.

The company urges people to snap a photo and tag them immediately if they spot the missing truck on the road or in their local area.