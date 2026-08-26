Southern California Edison customers to receive $72 summer electricity bill credit

The Brief Millions of Southern California Edison (SCE) residential customers will receive a combined $72 electricity bill credit automatically applied across August and September 2026. Shifted by the California Public Utilities Commission to peak summer months, the credit accompanies an average 4.3% rate drop so far this year, with further decreases expected. Funding originates from California’s Cap-and-Invest program, which requires greenhouse gas emitters to purchase carbon pollution allowances.



Millions of Southern California households will see automatic savings on their energy bills over the next two months.

Southern California Edison is applying a $72 credit directly to customer accounts throughout August and September, offering some relief just as summer heat drives up air conditioning use.

What we know:

Eligible SCE residential customers are receiving two $36 credits automatically on their August and September bill statements in 2026 without needing to take any action.

The California Public Utilities Commission intentionally shifted the timing of the annual payout to peak summer months to cushion high cooling costs.

The relief builds on a broader rate decline for SCE customers, with average rates down 4.3% compared to December 2025.

Additional rate decreases are anticipated later this year, and utility officials project that future rate updates will track at or below local inflation through 2030.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly when individual households will see the credit, as billing cycles vary across the utility's service territory and some statements may reflect the adjustment in the following month.

The exact percentage of the secondary rate decrease scheduled for later in 2026 has not yet been revealed.

Timeline:

Residential customers will see the first $36 credit phase in August, followed by the second $36 installment in September.

Small business customers maintain their standard payout timeline with credits scheduled for April and October, while industrial facilities received their annual Industry Assistance Credit earlier in April.

What's next:

SCE plans to introduce further rate adjustments later in the year aimed at reducing customer costs.

Residential consumers can access ongoing assistance programs, including Time-of-Use plans, rate comparison tools, and low-income discount programs like California Alternate Rates for Energy on the SCE website.

What you can do:

Residential customers do not need to submit applications or contact SCE to claim the credit, as it applies automatically to billing statements during the August and September cycles.